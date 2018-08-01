Nutrition education classes
The Hobart Family YMCA will host six free nutritoon education classes, presented by Purdue Extension at 601 W. 40th Place. Classes will be at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 1. Each week will include the discussion of a nutrition topic, cooking demos, food sampling and a kitchen-related gift. Attend all six classes and receive a Certificate of Completion. Registration is required by calling Sharon Tarry at 219-942-2183, ext. 14.
LaPorte Hospital offers Safe Sitter classes
LaPorte Hospital is offering Safe Sitter courses for young teens, grades 6-8, to help them learn about home safety and the basics about how to be a safe baby sitter. The next class is Aug. 2 at the hospital. Registration is required by calling (219) 326-2322. The cost is $45.
Chamber Network Night 2018
VALPARAISO — Chamber network night is 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road. This event is presented by the Valparaiso, Portage and Duneland chambers of commerce. More than 120 exhibitors will introduce their products and services.
Book tour
MICHIGAN CITY — Jeff Biggers, award-winning author, will be at Politics. Art. Roots Culture (PARC) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. This is one of several stops he is making on his book tour to promote his latest work, Resistance: Reclaiming American Tradition. This event is free to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.
Summer blood drive
GARY — Methodist Hospitals is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3 in the South Pavilion Auditorium at the Northlake Campus, 600 Grant St. Call 1-800-Red Cross or go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code “mh” to schedule your blood donation appointment.
Annual Indiana TRIO Alumni celebration
HIGHLAND — There will be a TRIO celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Road. This is for all TRIO alumni including Upward Bound, Educational Talent Sarch, Student Support Services, Ronald E. McNair Baccalaureatae Achievement Program and Veterans Upward Bound. It's an opportunity to reconnect with former TRIO friends and meet other TRIO alumni in Northwest Indiana. Register on Eventbrite -- Indiana TRIO Alumni-Highland. Indiana TRIO advocates on behalf of first-generation, low-income and students with disabilities that participate in Indiana TRIO programs.
Fishing derby
The Burns Harbor Park Department will host a free youth fishing derby from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 in Lakeland Parks, 1200 Lakeland Park Drive. Two age groups: 6 to 10 and 11 to 13 will compete for prizes in categories of most fish caught, largest fish and smallest fish. Fish with your own equipment or equipment supplied. Call 219-405-4019.
Mystery of the Parables
Westville United Methodist Church will hold vacation Bible school from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 to 8 at 154 W. Main St. This is for kids entering preschool through seventh grade. Bring toiletry items for the annual boys vs. girls food pantry competition. Call 219-229-2975.
Health fair, hiring event
GARY — The public is invited to attend a Summer Health Fair and Hiring Event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at Gary Public Library and Cultural Center, 220 W. Fifth Ave. This event is a collaboration between the Gary Public Library and WorkOne, Northwest Indiana. Free health screenings will be provided by local health care agencies. Local health care employers will also be available to find qualified candidates to fill their open positions. Attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume, dress for success and be ready to interview.
Barker Barks dog walking tour
MICHIGAN CITY — Canine friends are welcome to this dog-friendly walking tour of Michigan City from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8. Guests will explore historic streets and learn about Catherine Barker's Boston terrier, Tango. Special treats will be provided. Registration is required via Eventbrite or call the mansion at 219-873-1520, Ext. 5.
LaPorte Military Veteran Stand Down
LAPORTE — Goodwill and its partners have organized a Military Veteran Stand Down from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at Natonal Guard Armory, 2391 Ind. 2. Veterans will receive information on employment and housing opportunities, details pertaining to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, health care, dental care, free personal care items, free clothing, care kits, backpacks, transportation to and from the event, legal assistance, free dinner and more. To receive these benefits please bring a DD214 or a military ID. Families are also welcome to attend. Free transportation is provided by Reveille Transpo – call for more information at 574-472-7300, ext. 7652,
Urban sketching workshop
The Michigan City Art League will offer an urban sketching workshop featuring Matt Kubik from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Fada studio, 617 Franklin St. The workshop will concentrate on learning sketching skills, using some tools of sketching and finally on-site drawing of buildings in the downtown Michigan City area. Cost is $30. Call 219-379-7865.
Free Digital Ready workshop
Purdue Extension – Lake County is offering a free Digital Ready workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at 2291 N. Main St. The Digital Ready program is designed to help small businesses learn to leverage online tools and services to grow their business. In this workshop, “Introduction to Social Media Platforms,” participants explore the most popular social media platforms and what they can do for a business. Register at www.cdext.purdue.edu/dr. Call Janet Reed at 219-755-3240.
Walk with a Doc program
CROWN POINT — As part of its Franciscan Medical Minute campaign, the public is invited to participate in a Franciscan physician Walk with a Doc program from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from Aug. 23 to Oct. 5. The purpose is to offer education, exercise and empowerment to participants who will discuss healthy living while walking and chatting with a doctor at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St. Enter off of Court Street and meet at shelter 1. Parking is available in front of the playground. To register, call 800-931-3322.