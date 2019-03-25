2 charged in
fatal shooting of
off-duty Chicago officer
CHICAGO — Two men are charged with first-degree murder in the weekend slaying of an off-duty Chicago officer who was repeatedly shot while sitting in a parked car.
Chicago police announced Monday that 24-year-old Menelik Jackson, of South Holland, and 32-year-old Jovan Battle, of Chicago, were arrested for allegedly firing at the car in the River North neighborhood, killing John Rivera. He was one of four people in the car early Saturday after the group left a nightclub.
Jackson and Battle also face attempted murder charges. They're expected in court Monday and it's not known whether they have lawyers.
Police have said no words were exchanged before the shooting.
Rivera was nearing his two-year anniversary as a Chicago officer. He'd worked on a homicide investigation hours earlier on the South Side. — AP
-----------------------------------------------------------
With 14 troopers
hit, Pritzker urges
highway caution
SPRINGFRIELD, Ill. — Fourteen Illinois State Police officers have been struck in roadside crashes this year. That's an average of more than one a week and nearly double the total for all of last year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Police on Monday urged motorists to observe the "Mover Over Law " when approaching vehicles on the side of the road.
The law requires motorists approaching vehicles along the roadside to slow down and change lanes to provide more space. It's also known as Scott's Law in memory of Chicago Fire Lt. Scott Gillen. Gillen was assisting at a crash scene in 2000 when he was struck and killed.
The 14 incidents involving state troopers include the January death of 34-year-old Christopher Lambert.
Eight troopers were struck in all of 2018. — AP