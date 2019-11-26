Griffith 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, police say
GRIFFITH — Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store of cash and cigarettes early Monday, police said.
An employee at the store at 845 N. Broad St. told police she heard a door open just before 2 a.m. and felt what she believed was a gun pressed into her back before she could turn around, Cmdr. Keith Martin said.
A man with a black semi-automatic handgun said, "Give me all the money." A second man loaded up a bag with cartons of cigarettes, police said.
The man with the gun was described as black, 5 foot 10 with a husky build, ski mask over his face and hoodie pulled up around his head.
The second man was described as black, 5 foot 4 and slim, with his face covered and a hood pulled up.
A Griffith police K-9 attempted to track the men from the store, but they were not found, Martin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tactical Officer Robert Carney at 219-924-7503, ext. 255. To remain anonymous, call 219-922-3085.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Tips wanted from fatal shooting outside Coach's Corner bar
CROWN POINT — Police said Monday their investigation into a homicide outside Coach's Corner bar early Sunday was ongoing and they asked that more people come forward.
Katelyn Golden, 26, of Hammond, died at a local hospital after she was shot following an argument outside the bar at 6208 Kennedy Ave., authorities said.
Detectives are asking people at the bar that night to come forward regardless of whether they witnessed the shooting, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977.
Golden's homicide marked the second shooting at Coach's Corner since April.
Kyum Gillis, 32, of East Chicago, and Bobby L. Smith, 40, a former semi-professional basketball player from East Chicago, each were charged in connection with a shooting April 14 that wounded a then-27-year-old man.
Gillis posted a $1,000 cash bond in May and was released from jail pending trial in Lake Criminal Court on two counts of attempted murder. His next court date is set for Jan. 14.
Smith has been held without bond since he was charged in April in U.S. District Court in Hammond. He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face trial Jan. 6.
—Sarah Reese, The Times
Lake County Salvation Army gets annonymous $75K donation
In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, an anonymous donor gave $75,000 to Salvation Army community centers across Lake County, a news release states.
The donation was spread equally between the Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond-Munster locations.
The funds will be used to support homelessness prevention services, food pantry and hot meals programs, Pathway of Hope, children and youth programs and "other vital services," the release states.
Salvation Army Lake County officers, advisory board members and more will meet to celebrate the gift at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Gary-Merrillville Corps. Community Center, 4800 Harrison St., Gary.
"Our goal is to meet this generous donor's challenge by raising an additional $75,000 to support the work in each of the Corps. Community Centers in Lake County," Kevin Feldman, director of development for the Salvation Army of Lake County said in the release.
For more information on the community centers or the Salvation Army of Lake County, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/lakecounty.
—Mary Freda, The Times