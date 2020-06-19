1 additional coronavirus death reported in Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A single new COVID-19-related death was reported in Lake County Friday, data showed.

Death totals stood at 233 in Lake County, 36 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.

A total of 23 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,327.

The state listed another 189 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

An additional 389 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 41,746.

Additional deaths reported Friday occurred between June 10 and 18, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Lake County reported 29 new cases Friday, for a total of 4,326.