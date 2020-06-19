1 additional coronavirus death reported in Region

A single new COVID-19-related death was reported in Lake County Friday, data showed.
Death totals stood at 233 in Lake County, 36 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 23 new deaths were reported statewide during the 24-hour reporting period, bringing Indiana's total to 2,327.
The state listed another 189 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
An additional 389 positive cases were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 to 41,746.
Additional deaths reported Friday occurred between June 10 and 18, state officials said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Lake County reported 29 new cases Friday, for a total of 4,326.
Community totals included: Hammond, 814, up six; Crown Point, 424, up four; Merrillville, 358, up three; Hobart, 274, up one; Dyer, 273, up two; Munster, 177, no change; Schererville, 156, no change; Highland, 142, up three; Whiting, 121, no change; Griffith, 111, up two; St. John, 73, up one; Lake Station, 63, up two; Lowell, 59, up one; Cedar Lake, 55, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The health department listed 78 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 752 cases and 55 deaths deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 425 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Lake County Health Department's community did not reflect the additional death reported Friday.
The Porter County Health Department reported Friday 10 new cases for a total of 633. Three patients were being treated in hospitals and 497 people had recovered.
Positive cases included: Portage Township, 256, up three; Center Township, 278, up two; Washington Township, 51, no change; Westchester Tonwship, 43, up three; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 26, up one; Boone Township, 16, no change; Porter Township, 12, up one; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Morgan Township, eight, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
LaPorte County saw three new cases for a total of 482.
The Westville Correctional Facility had 184 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 174 inmates and 96 staff have recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday.
Newton County reported one less case Friday. Its total stood at 87.
Jasper County reported two additional cases, for a total of 89.
Additional cases reported Friday occurred between April 6 and June 18, state officials said.
A total of 392,887 tests have been administered in Indiana, with about 10.6% receiving positive results.
Testing totals included: Lake County, 32,291; Porter County, 7,370; LaPorte County, 6,091; Newton County, 597; and Jasper County, 2,085.
Additional tests reported Friday occurred between April 6 and June 18, state officials said.
State officials announced last week any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
The Indiana State Department of Health also is offering free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at the Hudson-Campbell Sports Center, 455 Massachusetts St. Walk-ins are welcome, and doctor's orders are not required, Gary officials said.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
