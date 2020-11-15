1 additional COVID-19 death, over 900 more cases reported in NWI

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County and over 900 more local cases were reported across NWI, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The fatality from the respiratory disease was included in 22 more reported across Indiana. The state's count stands at 4,660 deaths.
Region death totals include 412 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
A total of 927 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stand at 22,036 in Lake County, up 562; 6,367 in Porter County, up 204; 3,759 in LaPorte County, up 131; 1,134 in Jasper County, up 20; and 453 in Newton County, up 10.
There were 6,844 new cases added in the 24-hour reporting period, pushing the state's total to 251,597.
The number ranks as the second-highest amount of cases added in a 24-hour reporting period. Saturday's total, 8,451, is the highest yet. The previous record, 6,654, was reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 45 patients hospitalized and 3,631 people recovered.
NWI positivity rates included 15.1% in Lake County, down from 15.6% the day before; 16.1% in Porter County, down from 16.5%; 12.5% in LaPorte County, up from 11.4%; 15.9% in Newton County, down from 23.4%; and 12.1% in Jasper County, up from 11.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at an 11.3% seven-day rate, up from 10.5%, and a 6.6% cumulative rate for all tests, up from 6.2%. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 2-8.
A total of 1,938,289 individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 3,536,082 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.
Newly reported tests were administered between July 28 and Saturday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
