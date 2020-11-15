1 additional COVID-19 death, over 900 more cases reported in NWI

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County and over 900 more local cases were reported across NWI, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatality from the respiratory disease was included in 22 more reported across Indiana. The state's count stands at 4,660 deaths.

Region death totals include 412 in Lake County, 82 in LaPorte County, 70 in Porter County, 12 in Newton County and seven in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 250 deaths as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 927 new COVID-19 cases were added to the Region's five-county area. Counts stand at 22,036 in Lake County, up 562; 6,367 in Porter County, up 204; 3,759 in LaPorte County, up 131; 1,134 in Jasper County, up 20; and 453 in Newton County, up 10.