1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI; Lake County tops 12,000 cases

One new COVID-19 death was reported in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death brings local totals to 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 49 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Statewide, 27 new deaths were reported across Indiana, raising the number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,595.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 11 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,569 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 138,104. The Region's five counties collectively added 179 new cases, meaning a total of 17,313 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 116 cases, for a total of 12,087, state officials said.