1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI; Lake County tops 12,000 cases
alert urgent

1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI; Lake County tops 12,000 cases

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

One new COVID-19 death was reported in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death brings local totals to 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 49 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Statewide, 27 new deaths were reported across Indiana, raising the number of Hoosiers lost to the virus to 3,595.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 11 and Monday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,569 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 138,104. The Region's five counties collectively added 179 new cases, meaning a total of 17,313 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Lake County added 116 cases, for a total of 12,087, state officials said.

Porter County added 30 cases for a total of 2,665, according to the county Health Department. One patient was hospitalized, and 2,278 have recovered, the department said.

LaPorte County added 25 new cases for a total of 1,908.

Jasper County saw seven additional cases, bringing its total to 462.

Newton County had one more case, for a total of 191.

New cases were reported between Oct. 10 and Monday.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.3% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests, and a 9.4% seven-day rate and a 9.2% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

State officials designate 'unique individuals' as those receiving their first ever test results.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.2% for all tests and 8.4% for unique individuals in Lake County, 7.4% for all tests and 10.8% for unique individuals in Porter County, 7.3% for all tests and 9.7% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 4% for all tests and 4.9% for unique individuals in Jasper County, and 8.4% for all tests and 8.8% for unique individuals in Newton County.

State officials said 1,503,923 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,376,462 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 107,283 in Lake County, 33,003 in Porter County, 24,700 in LaPorte County, 6,615 in Jasper County and 1,959 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between May 7 and Oct. 12.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Concerned about COVID-19?

