1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

Health officials reported one additional COVID-19 fatality in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday.
The death was a part of 43 more reported across Indiana from the respiratory disease. The state's count increased to 9,592 overall.
A total of 1,172 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 170 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 23 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 236 COVID-19 cases added across the Region's five-county area. County case totals include 46,348 in Lake County, up 153; 15,301 in Porter County, up 37; 9,346 in LaPorte County, up 21; 2,980 in Jasper County, up 21; and 942 in Newton County, up four.
Indiana added 2,389 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 624,959. New cases were reported between June 16 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 25 patients hospitalized and 14,319 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,120 cases, up six from the previous day, and 31,390 tested. Lansing had 2,853 cases, up four, and 24,805 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 9.5% in Lake County, down from 9.7% the day before; 9.9% in Porter County, down from 10.1%; 11.8% in LaPorte County, down from 12.5%; 15.7% in Newton County, up from 12.6%; and 8.7% in Jasper County, down from 9.3%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Saturday, 127,521 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 518,997 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Thursday extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least March 1.
Holcomb is authorized during a disaster to "employ any measure and give any direction" in accordance with the recommendations of the State Department of Health or local boards of health, both of which have a statutory obligation to "do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease."