1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

Health officials reported one additional COVID-19 fatality in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday.

The death was a part of 43 more reported across Indiana from the respiratory disease. The state's count increased to 9,592 overall.

A total of 1,172 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 699 in Lake County, 247 in Porter County, 170 in LaPorte County, 35 in Jasper County and 21 in Newton County.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 23 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 375 deaths statewide as probable, down one from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.

There were 236 COVID-19 cases added across the Region's five-county area. County case totals include 46,348 in Lake County, up 153; 15,301 in Porter County, up 37; 9,346 in LaPorte County, up 21; 2,980 in Jasper County, up 21; and 942 in Newton County, up four.