1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI
A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

One more COVID-19 death was reported in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death was included with seven new deaths reported across Indiana. A total of 3,562 people have died from the respiratory disease.

The Region's death totals stood at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 48 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,579 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 134,981.

The Region saw 198 new cases reported.

Lake County added 102 cases, for a total of 11,830, Porter County added 47 cases for a total of 2,597, LaPorte County added 43 new cases for a total of 1,844, Jasper County saw five additional cases, bringing its total to 443, and Newton County had one more case, for a total of 189.

New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.

One patient was hospitalized in Porter County, and 2,118 have recovered, the county health department said.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 5.2% seven-day rate and a 5.7% cumulative rate for all tests and 9.3% seven-day rate and an 9.1% cumulative rate for unique individuals. The seven-day period reflects Sept. 28-Oct. 4.

Northwest Indiana positivity rates included 6.2% for all tests and 8.4% for unique individuals in Lake County, 7.3% for all tests and 10.6% for unique individuals in Porter County, 7.3% for all tests and 10.3% for unique individuals in LaPorte County, 3.4% for all tests and 4.3% for unique individuals in Jasper County, and 6.5% for all tests and 9.3% for unique individuals in Newton County.

State officials said 1,486,182 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 2,336,228 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been administered.

NWI testing totals included 105,859 in Lake County, 32,537 in Porter County, 24,292 in LaPorte County, 6,492 in Jasper County and 1,937 in Newton County.

Newly reported tests were administered between Aug. 18 and Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

