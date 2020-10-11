1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

One more COVID-19 death was reported in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death was included with seven new deaths reported across Indiana. A total of 3,562 people have died from the respiratory disease.

The Region's death totals stood at 339 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 48 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

Another 227 deaths statewide were listed as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, officials said.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

There were 1,579 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 134,981.

The Region saw 198 new cases reported.