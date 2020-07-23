1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region; Indiana's cases exceed 59,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Lake County Thursday, as 120 new cases were seen in the Region and over 950 total new cases statewide.

Death totals across the Region included 259 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 17 new known deaths statewide Thursday, bringing the state's total to 2,683. New deaths were reported between July 12 and Wednesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, an increase of three from the day before. That means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

Lake County reported 90 new cases, bringing its total to 6,469. Porter County added 19 more cases, bringing its total to 1,004. LaPorte County's cases increased by nine, for a total of 715. Jasper and Newton counties both had one additional case each, for totals of 165 and 103, respectively.