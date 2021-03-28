1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region, officials say

As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,726 cases on Friday.

Across Indiana there were 955 new positive cases. A total of 684,020 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department on Friday listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,355 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 37,897 tested. Lansing had 3,109 cases, up one, and 30,388 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, up from 4.3%; 5.3% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, up from 5.5%; 8.9% in Newton County, unchanged; and 5.1% in Jasper County, up from 4.1%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.