1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region, officials say

One additional person died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The death was a part of 12 more reported across Indiana. A total of 12,617 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,467 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
County totals include 919 in Lake County, 267 in Porter County, 202 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 406 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 rose to 81,027, following corrections to the previous day's totals by the Indiana State Department of Health.
County totals included 49,815 in Lake County, up 65; 10,191 in LaPorte County, up 32; 3,295 in Jasper County, up four; and 1,000 in Newton County, up two.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does not provide updated case totals on weekends. The department reported 16,726 cases on Friday.
Across Indiana there were 955 new positive cases. A total of 684,020 cases have been recorded across the state. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department on Friday listed one patient hospitalized and 16,147 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,355 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 37,897 tested. Lansing had 3,109 cases, up one, and 30,388 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.4% in Lake County, up from 4.3%; 5.3% in Porter County, down from 5.4%; 6.1% in LaPorte County, up from 5.5%; 8.9% in Newton County, unchanged; and 5.1% in Jasper County, up from 4.1%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The State Department of Health has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,082,702 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,065,477 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 57,632 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,025,070.
ISDH also reported that 1,602,873 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,585,439.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.