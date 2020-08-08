1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region; state reports more than 1,000 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County reported one additional COVID-19 death Saturday as the Region saw an increase of nearly 100 cases, and the state's daily case increase was again more than 1,000, health officials reported.

Death totals across the Region included 275 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

There were 13 new deaths statewide Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,834. New deaths were reported between July 31 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.

The five-county Northwest Indiana area added 99 additional coronavirus cases Saturday.

Lake County reported 49 new cases, bringing its total to 7,496. Porter County added 29 more cases, bringing its total to 1,307. LaPorte County's cases increased by 11, for a total of 894.