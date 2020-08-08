1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region; state reports more than 1,000 new cases

Lake County reported one additional COVID-19 death Saturday as the Region saw an increase of nearly 100 cases, and the state's daily case increase was again more than 1,000, health officials reported.
Death totals across the Region included 275 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to updated health statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
There were 13 new deaths statewide Saturday, bringing the state's total to 2,834. New deaths were reported between July 31 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 202 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.
The five-county Northwest Indiana area added 99 additional coronavirus cases Saturday.
Lake County reported 49 new cases, bringing its total to 7,496. Porter County added 29 more cases, bringing its total to 1,307. LaPorte County's cases increased by 11, for a total of 894.
Jasper County saw seven new cases, bringing its total to 234. Newton County added three new cases, for a total of 118.
ISDH reported 1,036 new cases across Indiana Saturday, bringing the state's total to 73,287. New cases were reported between July 30 and Friday.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 789 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,161 positive COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths.
Of Lake County's total deaths, 119 were from long-term care facilities, the Lake County Health Department reported. The county's case total included 439 residents and 204 staff at those facilities.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Portage Township, 476, up 14; Center Township, 374, up four; Westchester Township, 121, up four; Washington Township, 69, no change; Liberty Township, 68, up two; Union Township, 68, up three; Porter Township, 37, up one; Boone Township, 24, no change; Pleasant Township, 24, up one; Morgan Township, 22, no change; Jackson Township, 15, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18, no change; Center Township, 15, no change; Westchester Township, six, no change; Liberty Township, one, no change; and Union Township, one, no change.
The Porter County Health Department listed three patients hospitalized and 1,010 people recovered as of Saturday.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 828,466 people in Indiana had been tested for COVID-19, with an 8.8% total positivity rate and 7.5% seven-day positivity rate, ISDH said.
The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Jasper County, 6.7%; Newton County, 6%; Lake County, 8.1%; LaPorte County, 5.8%; and Porter County, 5.5%.
The seven-day positivity rates were reported between July 26 and Aug. 1.
ISDH reported 65,069 people tested in Lake County, 17,617 in Porter County, 13,989 in LaPorte County, 3,753 in Jasper County, and 1,030 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 19 and Friday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
