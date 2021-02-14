1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,198 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 33,130 tested. Lansing had 2,937 cases, up five, and 26,688 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 6.8% in Porter County, no change; 6.4% in LaPorte County, down from 6.5%; 6.4% in Newton County, down from 6.5%; and 7.3% in Jasper County, down from 7.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Through Sunday, 332,805 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 810,046 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.

There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.