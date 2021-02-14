1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

One more COVID-19 fatality was reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by health officials.
The death was included in 24 more reported across Indiana. A total of 11,746 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
New deaths were reported between Jan. 3 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
There have been 1,361 deaths across the Region's five-county area. County totals include 844 in Lake County, 252 in Porter County, 193 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 427 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
NWI saw 112 more positive COVID-19 cases. County totals included 47,615 in Lake County, up 66; 15,819 in Porter County, up 25; 9,589 in LaPorte County, up 13; and 3,093 in Jasper County, up eight. Newton County remained unchanged at 964.
Across Indiana there were 1,233 more cases reported, pushing the state's count to 648,875. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 10 patients hospitalized and 15,004 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,198 cases, up seven from the previous day, and 33,130 tested. Lansing had 2,937 cases, up five, and 26,688 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.4% in Lake County, unchanged from the previous day; 6.8% in Porter County, no change; 6.4% in LaPorte County, down from 6.5%; 6.4% in Newton County, down from 6.5%; and 7.3% in Jasper County, down from 7.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Sunday, 332,805 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 810,046 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.