1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

One more person was reported dead in Lake County from COVID-19, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The death was included in 30 more reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,461.

A total of 905 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began, including 571 in Lake County, 162 in Porter County, 126 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 8 and Friday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 340 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.

A total of 580 new COVID-19 cases were added across the Region, increasing totals to 38,756 in Lake County, up 304; 12,384 in Porter County, up 199; 7,181 in LaPorte County, up 59; 2,372 in Jasper County, up 16; and 808 in Newton County, up two.