1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Lake County Wednesday, marking the only additional known fatality as a result of the virus, health officials said.

Death totals in locally included 252 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments showed.

There were 10 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,592. New deaths were reported between July 9 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

There were 67 new positive cases reported Wednesday in Lake County for a total of 5,831, eight in Porter County for a total of 899 and nine in LaPorte County for a total of 648, ISDH data showed.

Jasper and Newton counties did not see case increases Wednesday. Their totals stood at 142 and 101, respectively.