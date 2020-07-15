1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

One new COVID-19-related death was reported in Lake County Wednesday, marking the only additional known fatality as a result of the virus, health officials said.
Death totals in locally included 252 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, updated health statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments showed.
There were 10 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,592. New deaths were reported between July 9 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
There were 67 new positive cases reported Wednesday in Lake County for a total of 5,831, eight in Porter County for a total of 899 and nine in LaPorte County for a total of 648, ISDH data showed.
Jasper and Newton counties did not see case increases Wednesday. Their totals stood at 142 and 101, respectively.
ISDH reported 700 new cases overall in Indiana, bringing the state's total to 53,370. New cases were reported Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed Wednesday three patients hospitalized and 706 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department no longer reported community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they felt the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data did not reflect community death totals.
Of Lake County's total confirmed cases, 439 were long-term care facility residents. Those residents accounted for 119 deaths, the county health department reported.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Tuesday 588 cases, up five since Monday. Its death total was 14, no change.
The City of Gary reported Monday 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community case totals Wednesday: Portage Township, 341, up two since Tuesday; Center Township, 250, up two; Westchester Township, 74, up three; Washington Township, 60, no change; Union Township, 43, no change; Liberty Township, 40, no change; Porter Township, 28, no change; Boone Township, 18, no change; Morgan Township, 17, no change; Pleasant Township, 16, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, five, up one.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Wednesday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 195 inmates and 97 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 586,589 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with a 9.1% positive rate, ISDH reported.
Of those tested, 47,708 were in Lake County, 11,838 in Porter County, 9,242 in LaPorte County, 2,723 in Jasper County, and 784 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 14 and Tuesday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and July 21 through 25, at Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and during the same hours Friday through Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E Columbus Dr. in East Chicago.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan.
