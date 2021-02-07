1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The death was included in 55 reported across Indiana. A total of 11,401 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 19 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,323 people in the Region have died since the pandemic began, including 813 in Lake County, 251 in Porter County, 189 in LaPorte County, 41 in Jasper County and 29 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 416 deaths statewide as probable, up 10 from the previous day. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
There were 160 new coronavirus cases reported across NWI's five-county area. County totals include 47,113 in Lake County, up 97; 15,636 in Porter County, up 28; 9,494 in LaPorte County, up 15; 3,054 in Jasper County, up 18; and 960 in Newton County, up two.
Indiana saw 1,764 more cases reported, pushing the state's total to 639,711. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 17 patients hospitalized and 14,723 people recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,159 cases, up five from the previous day, and 32,391 tested. Lansing had 2,900 cases, up five, and 25,839 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 7.3% in Lake County, down from 7.5% the day before; 6.1% in Porter County, down from 6.3%; 7.1% in LaPorte County, down from 7.3%; 10.9% in Newton County, up from 10.7%; and 9.1% in Jasper county, up from 9%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
Through Sunday, 216,389 Hoosiers had been fully vaccinated and 694,945 had received a first dose, ISDH reported. A county distribution graph of vaccinations across Indiana is available online at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/2680.htm.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free immunization must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.