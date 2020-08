1 adult, child injured in Merrillville shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — An investigation is underway Monday into a shooting that injured two people Sunday evening, police said.

Merrillville police responded about 7 p.m. Sunday to the 7000 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired in the area, according to a news release from the Merrillville Police Department.

Police confirmed one adult and one child were injured in the shooting. Their conditions are unknown as of Monday morning.

The investigation is ongoing, and limited details are available.

Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Matt Vasel with the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722, extension 363 or at mvasel@merrillville.in.gov.

