1 airlifted after crashing motorcycle into car, police say

GRIFFITH – A man was airlifted Wednesday after crashing a motorcycle into another vehicle near the Griffith Park Plaza shopping center, police said.
Responders were at the scene after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash, said Cmdr. Keith Martin, a spokesperson for Griffith police.
Officials learned a man was driving a motorcycle north on Cline Avenue when he crashed into a car, driven by a woman, that appeared to be turning east into the Griffith Park Plaza from south Cline Avenue.
The man was airlifted to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, and the woman was not injured, Martin said.
No one else was involved in the crash, Martin said.
Details on the motorcyclist's condition were not immediately available. An investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon.
