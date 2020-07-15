1 arrested in fire to abandoned home, police say

GARY — One person was arrested in connection with a fire at an abandoned home Sunday, police said.
Police said an off-duty officer, who was working a second job, saw smoke and flames in the 200 block of North Clark Road at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
On arrival, the officer saw a working fire near the front gate of an abandoned home in the area, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
He then noticed a nearby parked, unoccupied vehicle that was running with a door unlocked. As he was investigating the vehicle, a man ran from the front door of the home, Westerfield said.
The officer then saw fire coming from the home and placed the man under arrest before calling for other officers and firefighters.
The house was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived, Westerfield said.
It wasn't clear as of Wednesday whether the man arrested at the scene would be charged in connection with the fire. Police did not identify the man or provide additional details.
Gary Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
