You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 arrested in fire to abandoned home, police say
alert urgent

1 arrested in fire to abandoned home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Fire

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

GARY — One person was arrested in connection with a fire at an abandoned home Sunday, police said.

Police said an off-duty officer, who was working a second job, saw smoke and flames in the 200 block of North Clark Road at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

On arrival, the officer saw a working fire near the front gate of an abandoned home in the area, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

He then noticed a nearby parked, unoccupied vehicle that was running with a door unlocked. As he was investigating the vehicle, a man ran from the front door of the home, Westerfield said.

The officer then saw fire coming from the home and placed the man under arrest before calling for other officers and firefighters.

The house was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived, Westerfield said.

It wasn't clear as of Wednesday whether the man arrested at the scene would be charged in connection with the fire. Police did not identify the man or provide additional details.

Gary Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks admits Covid felt like being fisted in the butt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts