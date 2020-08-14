1 arrested in manhunt after breaking into home, violating restraining order, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — A man arrested during a manhunt involving Lake State and Hobart police late Thursday was wanted on suspicion of breaking into the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him, police said.

The 24-year-old was taken into police custody about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said.

The man is suspected of illegally entering his ex-girlfriend's home twice in the same day despite an active restraining order against him, Richardson said.

Richardson said that the man was not a psychiatric patient, despite some reports on social media.

Officers located the man in the area of the woman's home Thursday afternoon. He resisted when officers initially tried to take him into custody, Richardson said.

The man was being held in the Lake County Jail as of Friday morning, pending formal charges, Richardson said.

Richardson said more information would be released later Friday.