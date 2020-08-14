You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 arrested in manhunt after breaking into home, violating restraining order, police say
breaking urgent

1 arrested in manhunt after breaking into home, violating restraining order, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - police car
Times Staff

LAKE COUNTY — A man arrested during a manhunt involving Lake State and Hobart police late Thursday was wanted on suspicion of breaking into the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him, police said.

The 24-year-old was taken into police custody about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said.

The man is suspected of illegally entering his ex-girlfriend's home twice in the same day despite an active restraining order against him, Richardson said.

Richardson said that the man was not a psychiatric patient, despite some reports on social media.

Officers located the man in the area of the woman's home Thursday afternoon. He resisted when officers initially tried to take him into custody, Richardson said.

The man was being held in the Lake County Jail as of Friday morning, pending formal charges, Richardson said.

Richardson said more information would be released later Friday.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Aug. 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts