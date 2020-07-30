You are the owner of this article.
1 arrested in stabbing of Region man; 2 more wounded in shooting, separate stabbing, police say
1 arrested in stabbing of Region man; 2 more wounded in shooting, separate stabbing, police say

Lauren Cross

GARY — One person was shot, and two were stabbed, in unrelated incidents over the span of four days, police said.

In the most recent incident, a suspect was arrested in a stabbing that hospitalized a 38-year-old Gary man early Thursday, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 33-year-old man, also from Gary.

Gary police responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of Taney Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found a man nearby who appeared to have two stab wounds, Westerfield said.

He pointed officers to the suspect, who was then taken into custody, Westerfield said.

The 38-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Westerfield said.

Another stabbing and a shooting occurred Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. that day to 8th Avenue and Taft Street for a reported stabbing. Officers spoke with a 52-year-old man from Arizona with stab wounds, Westerfield said.

The man was uncooperative with officers and did not provide information on what happened, Westerfield said.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Earlier, about 2:20 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the Gary Police Department to take a gunshot victim report. A caller told officers the person who was shot had gone to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, Westerfield said.

Officers spoke with a 27-year-old Gary man, who said he had been shot near 35th Avenue and Buchanan Street, Westerfield said.

He told police he was walking in the area when he suddenly heard shooting. He said he then ran home, realized he had been wounded, and asked a family member to drive him to the hospital, Westerfield said.

The man told police he did not see the shooter, Westerfield said. 

