1 arrested in stabbing of Region man; 2 more wounded in shooting, separate stabbing, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — One person was shot, and two were stabbed, in unrelated incidents over the span of four days, police said.

In the most recent incident, a suspect was arrested in a stabbing that hospitalized a 38-year-old Gary man early Thursday, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 33-year-old man, also from Gary.

Gary police responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 1300 block of Taney Street, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found a man nearby who appeared to have two stab wounds, Westerfield said.

He pointed officers to the suspect, who was then taken into custody, Westerfield said.

The 38-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he was being treated. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, Westerfield said.

Another stabbing and a shooting occurred Monday morning, police said.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. that day to 8th Avenue and Taft Street for a reported stabbing. Officers spoke with a 52-year-old man from Arizona with stab wounds, Westerfield said.

The man was uncooperative with officers and did not provide information on what happened, Westerfield said.