1 coronavirus death reported in NWI; state surpasses 46,000 cases

Northwest Indiana saw one new confirmed COVID-19-related death Thursday in Lake County, while statewide, the number of known infections exceeded 46,000, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
As of Thursday, death totals stood at 241 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
Lake County reported Thursday 113 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,985. Porter County added nine more cases for a total of 730. LaPorte County had two additional cases for a total of 541. Jasper County, with four new reported cases, had a total of 113. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 96.
Statewide, Indiana saw 453 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 46,387, following corrections to the previous day's total.
All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Indiana had 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities Thursday, bringing the state's death total to 2,469. New deaths were reported between June 27 and Wednesday.
The state listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Of Lake County's total deaths, 116 were at long-term care facilities. The health department reported 432 residents at those facilities had tested positive.
The Gary Health Department reported Friday a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 499 cases and 14 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department on Thursday listed four patients hospitalized and 582 people recovered.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals: Portage Township, 291, up four; Center Township, 208, up one; Washington Township, 56, no change; Westchester Township, 53, up one; Union Township, 35, up two; Liberty Township, 27, no change; Boone Township, 16, no change; Morgan Township, 12, no change; Porter Township, 12, no change; Pleasant Township, 11, up one; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, five; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
In LaPorte County, the Westville Correctional Facility had 200 inmates and 110 staff that had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff had recovered, the Indiana Department of Correction reported.
A total of 496,835 people in Indiana have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, with a 9.3% positive rate ISDH reported.
ISDH reported 40,218 tested in Lake County, 9,782 in Porter County, 7,575 in LaPorte County, 2,469 in Jasper County, and 692 in Newton County.
Any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing may obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 6 to 8, at Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and July 6 to 10 at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery: First responders recognize north Lake County health care workers
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.