1 coronavirus death reported in NWI; state surpasses 46,000 cases

Northwest Indiana saw one new confirmed COVID-19-related death Thursday in Lake County, while statewide, the number of known infections exceeded 46,000, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

As of Thursday, death totals stood at 241 in Lake County, 37 in Porter County, 25 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

Lake County reported Thursday 113 new coronavirus cases for a total of 4,985. Porter County added nine more cases for a total of 730. LaPorte County had two additional cases for a total of 541. Jasper County, with four new reported cases, had a total of 113. Newton County added just one case, for a total of 96.

Statewide, Indiana saw 453 new positive cases, bringing the number of Hoosiers confirmed positive to 46,387, following corrections to the previous day's total.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had 13 more coronavirus-related fatalities Thursday, bringing the state's death total to 2,469. New deaths were reported between June 27 and Wednesday.