1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way crash in Region

GARY — A 48-year-old Gary man was killed and another driver was seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on crash early Wednesday at U.S. 12 and Tennessee Street, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 12:45 a.m. to the intersection east of the city's downtown for a crash with injuries, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found a red Chevrolet Impala and green Chevrolet Trailblazer had collided head-on, she said.

A preliminary investigation showed the Impala was traveling east in the westbound lanes before the crash, police said. Gary Fire Department medics arrived to extricate both drivers.

The driver of the Impala, a 21-year-old South Holland man, was unresponsive but moving, police said. He was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Trailblazer was not responsive and later was pronounced dead by Lake County coroner's investigators at the scene, Westerfield said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department accident reconstruction unit is assisting in the investigation.