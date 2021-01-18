 Skip to main content
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle drives off I-65, officials say
1 dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle drives off I-65, officials say

HOBART — A 28-year-old Illinois man died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65, and two other people inside the car with him were transported to local hospitals, officials said.

Walter Allen, Jr., of Chicago Ridge, was pronounced dead about 3:20 a.m. after Lake County coroner's staff responded to I-65 south at Ridge Road, according to a coroner's release.

Hobart firefighters were dispatched about 1:05 a.m. for a report of a crash on I-65, where they found a vehicle had left the interstate rolled down an embankment, Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.

Allen died at the scene of the crash, Reitz said.

Another person was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local trauma center in fair condition, and a third person was transported to a different hospital in good condition, Reitz said.

The coroner's release listed the manner of Allen's death and the nature of his injuries as pending.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story as more information becomes available.

