1 dead, 3 in hospital in road rage shooting, police say
Hamm Shooting May 5 2020

Hammond police respond to a shooting in the intersection of Michigan Street and Calumet Avenue.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — One man is dead, one man is in critical condition and two other people are at a hospital being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting at a busy intersection.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a shooting in the intersection of Michigan Street and Columbia Avenue, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Investigators learned a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street sparked the shooting, Kellogg said.

One man died from gunshot wounds and another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

About 50 yellow evidence markers were scattered in front of an auto shop and surrounding intersection, showing where bullets casings had landed, an eyewitness said.

No information on suspects is available at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

Earlier this week, another shooting injured a 19-year-old man who was fired upon while sitting in a vehicle with a 24-year-old woman in the 1300 block of Saxony Street in Hammond. Two unknown men fired multiple shots at the vehicle Monday afternoon, police said.

The victims drove to a safe place to call authorities. Police said the man suffered a graze wound and the woman was unharmed.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

