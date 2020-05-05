1 dead, 3 in hospital in road rage shooting, police say

HAMMOND — One man is dead, one man is in critical condition and two other people are at a hospital being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting at a busy intersection.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a shooting in the intersection of Michigan Street and Columbia Avenue, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.
Investigators learned a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street sparked the shooting, Kellogg said.
One man died from gunshot wounds and another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital.
About 50 yellow evidence markers were scattered in front of an auto shop and surrounding intersection, showing where bullets casings had landed, an eyewitness said.
No information on suspects is available at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues, Kellogg said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.
Earlier this week, another shooting injured a 19-year-old man who was fired upon while sitting in a vehicle with a 24-year-old woman in the 1300 block of Saxony Street in Hammond. Two unknown men fired multiple shots at the vehicle Monday afternoon, police said.
The victims drove to a safe place to call authorities. Police said the man suffered a graze wound and the woman was unharmed.
Brian Christopher Taylor
Brian William Ferry
Darius Earl Pickett
Jose Angel Colon
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Lawrence Howard Fentress III
Scott A. Williams
Victor David Rivera Jr.
Alaina R. Laskarin
Darryl Dewayne Walton
David Edwin Steadman
Marshawn Dante Martin
Rachel Lauren Peabody
Rance Gamal Mitchell
Ronnie Lawrence Jackson III
Roosevelt Bennett
Andrea Vicki Dean
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Jade Ashlee Szypyrka
Jeffrey Wardale Davis
Kali Joy Branchcomb
Oleg V. Fedosov
Robert Charles Hinshaw
Andre J.M. Jackson
Aaron Jacob Collins
Billy Don Borders III
Brandan Dakota Campbell
Brian Andrew Bice
Brian Xavier Celio
Carey Ray Crawford
Gerald Wilson Painter
Gerardo Armenta Gudino
Isaac David Harris
Jordan Tyler Wheeler
Kyle Lamar Hawkins
Arturo Gomez
Dhirenkumar J. Shah
Eric Anthony Dearing
Kenneth C. Miller
Lindsay Jordan Boston
Manuel M Razo Jr.
Mark Anthony McClom
Marty Allen Sowles
Niemah Christopher Crews
Steven McGruder
Jill Denise Deluna
Lawrence Charles Green
Kristalynn Marie Kallay
Ronald Glenn Kelley III
Hannah Olivia Kinnett
Amber Rose Kowal
Dorian Geovanni Lampton-Funches
Keith L Naide
Latanya Renee Snelling
Stephanie Denise Sturgell
Rory Alphonzo Walker
Steven Robert Webber
Shaquille L. Hughes
Brett Anthony Lewandowski
Cierra Angelique Biffle
David E. Clary
Duane Anthony Quinn
Grant Michael Shaughnessy
Robert A. Racich
Shaquille Lamarr Hughes
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!