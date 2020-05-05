1 dead, 3 in hospital in road rage shooting, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — One man is dead, one man is in critical condition and two other people are at a hospital being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting at a busy intersection.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday police responded to a shooting in the intersection of Michigan Street and Columbia Avenue, said Hammond Lt. Steve Kellogg.

Investigators learned a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street sparked the shooting, Kellogg said.

One man died from gunshot wounds and another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

About 50 yellow evidence markers were scattered in front of an auto shop and surrounding intersection, showing where bullets casings had landed, an eyewitness said.

No information on suspects is available at this time and more information will be released as the investigation continues, Kellogg said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.