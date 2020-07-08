You are the owner of this article.
1 dead, 5 wounded in Gary shootings alongside Chicago's violent July Fourth weekend
1 dead, 5 wounded in Gary shootings alongside Chicago's violent July Fourth weekend

Chicago Violence

Chicago police officers investigate the scene of a shooting in Chicago on Sunday. 

 Associated Press

GARY — A 16-year-old was fatally shot, and another five people were wounded, in four separate shootings during and after the Fourth of July weekend, police said.

Some of the shootings occurred in tandem with Chicago's violent holiday weekend in which 17 were killed and 70 others were wounded. Victims fatally shot in the city included a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, the Associated Press reported.

Gary police spoke with a 20-year-old Gary man who had been shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday after responding to the 600 block of Tennessee Street, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man claimed he was struck in the right thigh during a series of gunshots in the area, police said. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus by a friend and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers did not find a crime scene at the area, Hamady said.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of the 4200 blocks of Virginia and Carolina Street for a report of shots fired.

A 39-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his right leg told police he had been shot while he was walking up a staircase inside a home, Hamady said.

Witnesses inside the home told police they heard several gunshots from outside.

The man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with non-life-threatening injures and was later transported to Loyola University Medical Center.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were near the 4900 block of Delaware Street, where they heard shots being fired nearby, Hamady said.

Officers were investigating when they were notified of a shots fired report at a nearby gas station. Police responded to the area, where they saw blood.

Investigators later spoke a 23-year-old Gary man and a 30-year-old man, both from Gary, who were wounded in the shooting, Hamady said. They were transported to Methodist Hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The men told police an unknown black man approached the building and shot and them and others with what they believed to be a type of long gun.

About 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 800 block of Pierce Street for a report of two gunshot victims, Hamady said.

A witness told police she, her 16-year-old son and 56-year-old boyfriend, both of Gary, were moving belongings from their home when three armed suspects approached them from a nearby alleyway.

The suspects then fired, wounding the man and teen, Hamady said. Both were transported to Methodist Hospitals. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the teen later died, Hamady said.

That teen was identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Christopher Warren. He was pronounced dead at 6:20 p.m. at the hospital. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The suspects were described as black males wearing masks and dark clothing, Hamady said.

In Chicago, a total of 13 children under the age of 18 were shot from late Thursday to the end of Sunday, including the two that died, AP reported. The killings followed the city's most violent Memorial Day weekend since 2015.

Police asked anyone with information on Warren's death to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit Detective Antoine Jakes at 219-755-3855. All other calls may be directed to the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

