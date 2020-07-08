1 dead, 5 wounded in Gary shootings alongside Chicago's violent July Fourth weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 16-year-old was fatally shot, and another five people were wounded, in four separate shootings during and after the Fourth of July weekend, police said.

Some of the shootings occurred in tandem with Chicago's violent holiday weekend in which 17 were killed and 70 others were wounded. Victims fatally shot in the city included a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, the Associated Press reported.

Gary police spoke with a 20-year-old Gary man who had been shot about 10 p.m. Tuesday after responding to the 600 block of Tennessee Street, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The man claimed he was struck in the right thigh during a series of gunshots in the area, police said. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus by a friend and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers did not find a crime scene at the area, Hamady said.

About 2 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of the 4200 blocks of Virginia and Carolina Street for a report of shots fired.

A 39-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to his right leg told police he had been shot while he was walking up a staircase inside a home, Hamady said.