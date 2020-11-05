1 dead after double shooting in Merrillville, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person died in a shooting that injured another Wednesday night after police responded to a call for shots fired.
Merrillville police were dispatched late Wednesday to the 8200 block of Rutledge Street after someone reported shots fired in the area, police said.
Officers found a male, whose age was not released, inside a car who had been shot several times, along with another person with a single gunshot wound inside a nearby home, police said.
The person inside the car was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, while the person inside a home was transported and released.
To date, investigators have spoken with one person of interest, and no charges have been filed, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, police also responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 8290 Georgia Street.
At least one person was wounded, Merrillville police Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said.
That shooting also remains under investigation, but it appears to be an isolated incident, Nuses said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.
Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.
