1 dead after Portage fire

PORTAGE — A deceased person was found in a residence after Portage firefighters extinguished a blaze early Friday morning in the 5400 block of Central Avenue.

Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the residence and found a working fire on the first floor. First responders were advised someone was still inside the structure, Portage Fire Chief Randy Wilkening said.

Firefighters put out the blaze and located the lone victim. The Porter County coroner and and Indiana State Fire Marshal were then called to the scene, Wilkening said.

The fire's cause is under investigation. The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Burns Harbor Fire Dept., Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and South Haven Volunteer Fire Dept. assisted at the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.