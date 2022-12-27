1 dead in 2-vehicle wreck on Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police say

CHESTERTON — A two-vehicle wreck on Ind. 49 near Indian Boundary Road left one dead Tuesday morning, the Chesterton Police Department reported.

At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling south on Ind. 49 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer, police said. The sole passenger in the Chevrolet was not ejected from the vehicle but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has not yet released the name of the victim as family has not been notified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a New York resident that police are not naming, was not injured and was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene, police said. He was not cited or charged with any crimes.

Ind. 49 was partially closed from Indian Boundary Road to Interstate 94 until 3 p.m. while accident reconstructionists conducted an investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the lead investigator, Cpl. Ryan Miller, at 219-926-1136 or rmiller@chestertonin.org.

Kevin Nevers, spokesperson for the Town of Chesterton, said that the investigation could take weeks and will involve blood and toxicology screenings.

"Forty-nine can be very dangerous," Nevers said, adding that the city urges motorists to take particular caution on that stretch of the road, to obey speed limits and to avoid driving distracted. "Just be careful on 49. It's very heavily trafficked, a lot of congestion especially at rush hour, a lot of motorists coming off of 94 from the north and the toll road from the south."

