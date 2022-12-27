 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

1 dead in 2-vehicle wreck on Ind. 49 in Chesterton, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Expect delays on Duneland highways this summer (copy)

Motorists drive northbound on Ind. 49 in Chesterton in this Times file photo.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

CHESTERTON — A two-vehicle wreck on Ind. 49 near Indian Boundary Road left one dead Tuesday morning, the Chesterton Police Department reported.

At approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet passenger vehicle was traveling south on Ind. 49 when it rear-ended a tractor-trailer, police said. The sole passenger in the Chevrolet was not ejected from the vehicle but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has not yet released the name of the victim as family has not been notified.

A car crashed into a Hammond home early Saturday, leaving a gaping hole.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a New York resident that police are not naming, was not injured and was able to drive his vehicle away from the scene, police said. He was not cited or charged with any crimes.

Ind. 49 was partially closed from Indian Boundary Road to Interstate 94 until 3 p.m. while accident reconstructionists conducted an investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is being asked to contact the lead investigator, Cpl. Ryan Miller, at 219-926-1136 or rmiller@chestertonin.org.

People are also reading…

Kevin Nevers, spokesperson for the Town of Chesterton, said that the investigation could take weeks and will involve blood and toxicology screenings.

"Forty-nine can be very dangerous," Nevers said, adding that the city urges motorists to take particular caution on that stretch of the road, to obey speed limits and to avoid driving distracted. "Just be careful on 49. It's very heavily trafficked, a lot of congestion especially at rush hour, a lot of motorists coming off of 94 from the north and the toll road from the south."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Valpo school could become hotel

Old Valpo school could become hotel

The gymnasium at the former Boys & Girls Club is gone, having been demolished in preparation for an addition to the existing building as Urschel Development Corp. prepares to open a hotel there.

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

Light snow began to fall around 1 p.m. Within the hour, temperatures in certain areas on Northwest Indiana dropped to single digits and road conditions decreased rapidly, according to NWS. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts