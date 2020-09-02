1 dead in early morning crash on Bishop Ford; another dies in shooting, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — One person died in an early Wednesday morning crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway, Illinois State Police said.

Police say a single vehicle was traveling south-eastbound about 2 a.m. at East 130th Street when the driver crashed.

All south outbound lanes of the expressway in the area closed immediately following the crash. The lanes reopened about 6 a.m., dispatchers said.

Specific details regarding the crash were still under investigation, dispatchers said. More details will be released at a later time.

Police also responded about 10 p.m. Tuesday night to a shooting that killed one person.

Dispatchers say the shooting occurred in the northbound lanes at the junction with Interstate 57. Lanes were closed, then reopened about 1 a.m. while troopers evaluated the scene.

Additional details on the shooting were also under investigation.