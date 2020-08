1 found wounded in Hammond told police he was stabbed in Lansing, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A person found wounded Monday night in Hammond told police he had been stabbed earlier in Lansing, officials said.

Hammond police responded late Monday to the 800 block of 174th Street, where they found a male with a stab wound to the head, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Kellogg said the male told officers he had been stabbed earlier in Lansing, though it wasn't clear where or when.

The male was transported from the scene to a Chicago hospital, where he was being treated for his injury, Kellogg said.

Lansing police officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Additional details were not available as of early Tuesday.

