1 hospitalized after SUV crashes through garage, officials say

MERRILLVILLE — The driver of an SUV was sent to a local hospital with injuries after pummeling through a residential garage Sunday, emergency personnel said.

Merrillville police and firefighters responded about 6:10 p.m. to the 7300 block of Madison Street for an accident report. There, the vehicle had driven through the building, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lilley said.

The car had driven in reverse through the garage and into a nearby creek, where it was recovered by a tow truck, a witness told The Times. The driver was later taken from the scene by an ambulance.

Police and fire officials have not said what happened leading up to the crash. The driver's condition was not clear as of Monday afternoon.

Superior Ambulance Service also responded to the scene, Lilley said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story as more information is made available.

