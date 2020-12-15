 Skip to main content
1 in custody after fatal shooting in East Chicago, police say
1 in custody after fatal shooting in East Chicago, police say

STOCK Police - East Chicago
John J. Watkins, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — One person was found dead, and another was taken into custody after a shooting early Tuesday in the northern part of the Harbor section, an official confirmed.

Police responded to the shooting about 6:15 a.m. to the 3600 block of Michigan Court, East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said.

An investigation remained ongoing Tuesday morning, and additional details were not immediately available.

Rivera said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

