1 in custody after Region man shot dead in East Chicago, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Police took a person of interest into custody after finding a 31-year-old Merrillville man shot to death early Tuesday in the northern part of the Harbor section, an official confirmed.

Max Reed died at the scene after officers found him unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Police responded to the shooting about 6:10 a.m. to the 3600 block of Michigan Court, Rivera said. Reed was unresponsive and bleeding from his head when officers arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Rivera said the shooting is considered an isolated incident. An investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.

One person of interest was taken into police custody at the scene, Rivera said. Authorities said preliminary investigations have revealed this was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Rivera said at this time no further information is available as the investigation continues.