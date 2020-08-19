You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 in custody after shots fired at Meijer parking lot, police say
breaking urgent

1 in custody after shots fired at Meijer parking lot, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — One person was in police custody Wednesday in connection with a shots fired incident in the Meijer parking lot the night before.

The suspect, a male juvenile with a Northwest Indiana address, was arrested at the scene as police were searching the area, Merrillville police Detective Matthew Paunicka said.

Police did not specify which community he is from.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other, Paunicka said.

There were no reported injuries, and no one had informed police of damage to the store or their personal property, as of Wednesday, Paunicka said.

Shots fired in Meijer parking lot, police say

Merrillville police and Indiana State Police responded about 7:30 p.m. in the Meijer parking lot at 611 U.S. 30.

Paunicka said officers were at the scene for several hours as they reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses at Meijer and nearby businesses.

Eyewitness reports that occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other was consistent with information collected by police, according to Paunicka.

Officials believe there were multiple shooters, and that more than a dozen shots were fired in total, Paunicka said.

Investigators were still searching for information on other suspects as of Wednesday morning.

Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Det. Paunicka at 219-769-3722, extension 364, or at mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple is worth $2 trillion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts