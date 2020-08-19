1 in custody after shots fired at Meijer parking lot, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person was in police custody Wednesday in connection with a shots fired incident in the Meijer parking lot the night before.
The suspect, a male juvenile with a Northwest Indiana address, was arrested at the scene as police were searching the area, Merrillville police Detective Matthew Paunicka said.
Police did not specify which community he is from.
Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other, Paunicka said.
There were no reported injuries, and no one had informed police of damage to the store or their personal property, as of Wednesday, Paunicka said.
Merrillville police and Indiana State Police responded about 7:30 p.m. in the Meijer parking lot at 611 U.S. 30.
Paunicka said officers were at the scene for several hours as they reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses at Meijer and nearby businesses.
Eyewitness reports that occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other was consistent with information collected by police, according to Paunicka.
Officials believe there were multiple shooters, and that more than a dozen shots were fired in total, Paunicka said.
Investigators were still searching for information on other suspects as of Wednesday morning.
Police asked anyone with additional information to contact Det. Paunicka at 219-769-3722, extension 364, or at mpaunicka@merrillville.in.gov.
Alex Serano Campos
Victor Hernandez
Stephen Anthony Preda
Melissa A. Mackey
Neil Phillip Jackson
Nicholas Ryan Mohr
Virgil Lee King
Xavier Dominqiue Sims
Zachary Donald Sturm
Curtis Alan Beck
Frank Ruiz
Gregory Lamar Baker
Mary E. Hernandez
Alecia Marcia Collins
Erin Jean Ashton
Joseph Anthony Buncich
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Leondre Lewis
Leticia West
Paul Daniel Alvarado
Sharrond Powell
Shawn Anthony Dalton
Todd Robert Urban
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!