1 in custody after shots fired at Meijer parking lot, police say

MERRILLVILLE — One person was in police custody Wednesday in connection with a shots fired incident in the Meijer parking lot the night before.

The suspect, a male juvenile with a Northwest Indiana address, was arrested at the scene as police were searching the area, Merrillville police Detective Matthew Paunicka said.

Police did not specify which community he is from.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the people involved knew each other, Paunicka said.

There were no reported injuries, and no one had informed police of damage to the store or their personal property, as of Wednesday, Paunicka said.

Merrillville police and Indiana State Police responded about 7:30 p.m. in the Meijer parking lot at 611 U.S. 30.

Paunicka said officers were at the scene for several hours as they reviewed video evidence and interviewed witnesses at Meijer and nearby businesses.

Eyewitness reports that occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other was consistent with information collected by police, according to Paunicka.