1 injured as 40 rounds of gunfire ring out near apartment, Portage police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — One man was injured early Tuesday morning when at least 40 shots were fired from at least four different caliber guns during a disturbance outside an apartment complex near 6045 Canden Ave. in the city's downtown area, Portage Police Chief Mike Candiano said.

Multiple 911 calls about the disturbance began coming in around 5:16 a.m. and they were followed by the gunfire, the chief said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a bullet wound and he was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, Candiano said.

The gunfire also struck numerous vehicles and buildings in the area, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Portage Detective Sgt. Chris Burch at 219-762-3122.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.