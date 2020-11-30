 Skip to main content
1 killed, 3 injured in multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend in Gary
STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — One person was killed and three others were wounded in four separate shootings reported between Saturday and Sunday, police said.

On Sunday, a 47-year-old Indianapolis woman told Gary police she was shot in the arm by a stranger who tried to force her into his car, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police responded about 8:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Broadway, where the woman told them she was in the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Street when a man pulled up next to her in a green SUV and tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

After failing to do so, the man fired a gun at the woman, striking her once in the arm. She then ran into a nearby gas station for help.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Three people were shot Saturday, including a 22-year-old Gary man who was shot in the head.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Ellsworth Place and found the man already in an ambulance on its way to a local hospital, Westerfield said.

Police did not disclose additional information Monday and said they had not yet identified any suspects.

The same day, police found a 22-year-old East Chicago man with a gunshot wound to his leg after responding about 8:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Calhoun Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The man told police he was at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Clark Road when he heard shots ring out and was struck in the leg.

He then ran to the 300 block of Calhoun Street, where responders found him and transported him to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers had been called minutes earlier to the 400 block of Clark Road for a 21-year-old Merrillville man who was shot to death.

The man, Kenneth Walls, was pronounced dead about 9:31 p.m., the Lake County coroner's office said.

Police did not immediately clarify whether the two shootings at Clark Road are related.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Gary Police Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

