1 killed, 3 injured in multiple shootings over Thanksgiving weekend in Gary

GARY — One person was killed and three others were wounded in four separate shootings reported between Saturday and Sunday, police said.

On Sunday, a 47-year-old Indianapolis woman told Gary police she was shot in the arm by a stranger who tried to force her into his car, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police responded about 8:50 a.m. to the 2300 block of Broadway, where the woman told them she was in the 2200 block of Pennsylvania Street when a man pulled up next to her in a green SUV and tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

After failing to do so, the man fired a gun at the woman, striking her once in the arm. She then ran into a nearby gas station for help.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Three people were shot Saturday, including a 22-year-old Gary man who was shot in the head.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to the 1700 block of Ellsworth Place and found the man already in an ambulance on its way to a local hospital, Westerfield said.

Police did not disclose additional information Monday and said they had not yet identified any suspects.

