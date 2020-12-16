1 killed, 6 injured over 3 days in Gary

GARY — One person was killed and six others were wounded in six separate shootings reported between Sunday and Tuesday, police said.

Dontae Kelly, 27, of Gary, was killed, and a 22-year-old Gary man was shot, after the two fired at each other in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Police responded about 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of Jackson Street, where they found the two men shot.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. His condition wasn't known as of Wednesday.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other. There is no threat to the public, Pawlak said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

On Monday afternoon, a man told police someone drove by and shot him while he was inside a parked car, Pawlak said.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of West 19th Plaza, where they found a 20-year-old Gary man with an apparent gunshot wound to his right arm.