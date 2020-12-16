1 killed, 6 injured over 3 days in Gary

GARY — One person was killed and six others were wounded in six separate shootings reported between Sunday and Tuesday, police said.
Dontae Kelly, 27, of Gary, was killed, and a 22-year-old Gary man was shot, after the two fired at each other in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.
Police responded about 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of Jackson Street, where they found the two men shot.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. His condition wasn't known as of Wednesday.
Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other. There is no threat to the public, Pawlak said.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.
On Monday afternoon, a man told police someone drove by and shot him while he was inside a parked car, Pawlak said.
Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of West 19th Plaza, where they found a 20-year-old Gary man with an apparent gunshot wound to his right arm.
The man told officers he did not see who shot at him. Police believe the suspect was in a dark Kia Optima.
The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Pawlak said.
Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.
Earlier, a man was shot by someone he was sitting inside a car with, Pawlak said.
Police responded about 5:40 a.m. to the 1500 block of Baker Street. There, they discovered a 41-year-old Gary man had been shot in the ankle by a 39-year-old Gary man he was with.
The men told police they were smoking marijuana when the one with the gun fired, wounding the other.
The wounded man was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He told police he did not want to press charges because the other was under the influence of drugs, Pawlak said.
Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.
On Sunday, a convenience store worker was shot after someone armed with a gun tried to rob him, Pawlak said.
Police responded about 10:20 a.m. to Lake Street Meat Locker, at 434 N. Lake St. When they arrived, they discovered the worker, a 41-year-old Chicago man, had been shot in his left hand.
The man told officers he tried to grapple the gun from the suspect's hands when it went off. The suspect then fled the area, Pawlak said.
Support Local Journalism
The man was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to one in Chicago.
Police described the suspect as a young black male who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and tan boots.
Sgt. Drummond is investigating.
Earlier the same morning, a 37-year-old Gary man was shot during a domestic dispute.
Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 5700 block of Cypress Avenue. There, they learned the man had beaten a 35-year-old Gary woman before she shot him in the crotch.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday in stable condition. The woman was treated and released at the scene.
Officers took the woman into custody for questioning. Neither she nor the man wanted to press charges against the other, Pawlak said.
Sgt. Drummond is investigating.
Earlier, a man reported he was wounded in a drive-by shooting while he was at a gathering.
Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of Madison Street, where a 28-year-old North Riverside, Illinois, man had been shot in his lower right calf, Pawlak said.
The man told officers he stepped outside to smoke when someone pulled up in what looked to be a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger and opened fire.
The man said he did not see whoever shot at him, Pawlak said.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and later released.
Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf is investigating.
So far this year, Gary has had 167 shooting victims that were nonfatal, an increase of about 57% since the same time last year, and 54 homicides, down about 5%, Pawlak said.
The city had 106 nonfatal shooting victims and 57 homicides this time in 2019.
Police urge anyone with more information to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Alexander Marshall
Allen Howard
Andrzej Tylka
Aniya Harris
Ariyan Nickles
Ashton Trice
Austin James Sanders
Bruce Mickael Leipart
Christian Green
Daniel Galloway
Daniel James Boyer
Darian Cooper
David Jagla
David Michael Clark
Deandre Jackson
Deandre Mosely
Deauntre Lester
Delta Wilder
Deshawn Thompson
Devonte Green
Efrain Rodriguez
Eric Colley
Eva Smith
Francisco Jesus Tequimila
Gary Powell
Gilbert Montoya
Gregory Gordon Ward
Jeffrey Toth
Jennifer Kunz
Jeremy Hampton
Jermille Bilal
Jose Valdez
Joseph Trembinski
Joshua Mackey
Juan Gutierrez
Kalad Jamal Makhlouf
Kalon Brandon
Kayla Davis
Kyum Gillis
Luay Atieh
Mark Coleman
Marlin Bullard
Mathew Lukasik
Meagan Anne Boersma
Michael Flores
Michael Valadez
Miguel Rodriguez
Molly Perez
Richard Braun
Rodney Steven Perry Jr.
Scott Donald Hansen
Tashonda Sashington
Teresa Blue
Terrence Barnes
Thapelo Khoabane
Theodore Jackson
Toraus Eason
Vincent Burns
Zsa Zsa Banks
Darius Ra'Shawn McCoy
Felipa Corral
Janessa Lynn McKinley
Jessica Erin Branik
Laurence Wince-Smith
Lori Ann Cooper
Maurice Andrew Turner
Michael Stephen McGinnis Jr.
Reginald Laverne Lipscomb
Robert Daniel Rodriguez
Shawn Thomas Silver
Daniel Brian Skonieczny
Steve Cichy
Steve Winifrey Smith
Timothy David Heeringa
John P. Mancilla
Miguel Manzano
Sergio Martinez-Rodriguez
Blake R. O'Neil
Brock T. Peart
Austin James Sanders
Al Matthew Sepulveda
Cameron Valenclay Simmons
Shaquille Hill Thompson
Gage Abramson-Lambert
Joshua Bruce Unland
Nathaniel David Alicea
Skylar Arianna Walls
Deontae James Williams
Terell Ates
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Romello Leshun Berry
Steven Michael Boyd II
Nikola Colovic
Keith Allan Durbin
Kevin Shawn Dyer
Frederick Lavell Fenderson
Richard William Gale
Kevin Christopher Gibbons
Anthony Theo Glenn
Timothy R. Griggs
Karem Mahmud Ihweih
Joseph Charles Balas
Michael Boyd II
Elizabeth Ann Cohen
Melody Dean
Robert Dale Eskew
Mike Everett Glinsey Jr.
Stewart L. Jackson
Neal Glenn Kallay
Jeremiah R. Lipscomb
Francesca Spring Olavarria
Michael Todd Paul
James Martin Purnell
Michael Philip Sisiliano
Alexander Ann Becich
Anthony Soloman Moss
Austin Leonard Williams
Brandon James Mihalik
Brian Louis Ward
Oscar Saul Castro
Jason Wesolek
Joshua James Jordan
La Veras Demere Jefferson
Leah Jeanne Hasza
Michael Anthony Manhatton
Michael G. Dragash
Roberto Paul Cruz
Stephen L. Russell
Joshua Adam Bedford
Lorenzo Vonell Bonds
Ajene Bomani Dunbar
Nyssa Lynn Wistrom Brodman
Ezra Nathaniel Edwards
James Adom Collins
James Dennis Coffman
Robert Dillon Cloud
Jamiel Anthony Powell
Jarrell Kewon Harmon
Kevin Dawaun Johnson
Nydia Myrna Chambers
Derrick Evans
Randall Allan Hearn
Raul Quezada Jr.
Rebecca Anne Wasserman
Willie James Tyron Irvin
Richard Donnell Tate III
Susan Janet Lindberg
Yaw Dei Appiah
Dillon Kenlee Johnson
Robert M. McGreal
Antonia Lashae Mosley
Lynsey Marie Nagel
Griffin Paul Roubideaux
Christian Saavedra
Zathera Desean Stewart
Jesse M. Villarreal
Porche Ward
Shawanna Moneka Wilburn
Jodeci Da Von Williams
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!