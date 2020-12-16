 Skip to main content
1 killed, 6 injured over 3 days in Gary
breaking top story urgent

1 killed, 6 injured over 3 days in Gary

STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — One person was killed and six others were wounded in six separate shootings reported between Sunday and Tuesday, police said.

Dontae Kelly, 27, of Gary, was killed, and a 22-year-old Gary man was shot, after the two fired at each other in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

Police responded about 2 p.m. to the 3600 block of Jackson Street, where they found the two men shot.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other man was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his stomach. His condition wasn't known as of Wednesday.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other. There is no threat to the public, Pawlak said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

On Monday afternoon, a man told police someone drove by and shot him while he was inside a parked car, Pawlak said.

Police responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of West 19th Plaza, where they found a 20-year-old Gary man with an apparent gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man told officers he did not see who shot at him. Police believe the suspect was in a dark Kia Optima.

The man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, Pawlak said.

Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.

Earlier, a man was shot by someone he was sitting inside a car with, Pawlak said.

Police responded about 5:40 a.m. to the 1500 block of Baker Street. There, they discovered a 41-year-old Gary man had been shot in the ankle by a 39-year-old Gary man he was with.

The men told police they were smoking marijuana when the one with the gun fired, wounding the other.

The wounded man was transported to the hospital in stable condition. He told police he did not want to press charges because the other was under the influence of drugs, Pawlak said.

Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond is investigating.

On Sunday, a convenience store worker was shot after someone armed with a gun tried to rob him, Pawlak said.

Police responded about 10:20 a.m. to Lake Street Meat Locker, at 434 N. Lake St. When they arrived, they discovered the worker, a 41-year-old Chicago man, had been shot in his left hand.

The man told officers he tried to grapple the gun from the suspect's hands when it went off. The suspect then fled the area, Pawlak said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to one in Chicago.

Police described the suspect as a young black male who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and tan boots.

Sgt. Drummond is investigating.

Earlier the same morning, a 37-year-old Gary man was shot during a domestic dispute.

Police responded about 2:30 a.m. to the 5700 block of Cypress Avenue. There, they learned the man had beaten a 35-year-old Gary woman before she shot him in the crotch.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he remained Wednesday in stable condition. The woman was treated and released at the scene.

Officers took the woman into custody for questioning. Neither she nor the man wanted to press charges against the other, Pawlak said.

Sgt. Drummond is investigating.

Earlier, a man reported he was wounded in a drive-by shooting while he was at a gathering.

Police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the 4300 block of Madison Street, where a 28-year-old North Riverside, Illinois, man had been shot in his lower right calf, Pawlak said.

The man told officers he stepped outside to smoke when someone pulled up in what looked to be a gray Dodge Charger or Challenger and opened fire.

The man said he did not see whoever shot at him, Pawlak said.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and later released.

Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf is investigating.

So far this year, Gary has had 167 shooting victims that were nonfatal, an increase of about 57% since the same time last year, and 54 homicides, down about 5%, Pawlak said.

The city had 106 nonfatal shooting victims and 57 homicides this time in 2019.

Police urge anyone with more information to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

