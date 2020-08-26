UPDATE: Man killed in Lowell crash was LaPorte construction worker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL — The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the driver of a tank truck who died in a crash at Wicker Avenue and 219th Avenue early Tuesday.

Martin Knip, 63, of LaPorte, was pronounced dead about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma he suffered in the crash, the coroner's office said.

Asphalt producer Walsh & Kelly confirmed Wednesday that Knip was an employee of the company and was on the job when the crash occurred.

"We have extended our deepest sympathies to the family and have made grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident," company officials said in a written statement.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office responded about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of the crash, where a semitrailer had crashed into the truck Knip was driving and a pickup truck, police said.