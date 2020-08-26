 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Man killed in Lowell crash was LaPorte construction worker
UPDATE: Man killed in Lowell crash was LaPorte construction worker

Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

LOWELL — The Lake County Coroner's office has identified the driver of a tank truck who died in a crash at Wicker Avenue and 219th Avenue early Tuesday.

Martin Knip, 63, of LaPorte, was pronounced dead about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from blunt force trauma he suffered in the crash, the coroner's office said.

Asphalt producer Walsh & Kelly confirmed Wednesday that Knip was an employee of the company and was on the job when the crash occurred.

"We have extended our deepest sympathies to the family and have made grief counseling available to our employees during this difficult time. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident," company officials said in a written statement.

Semi, tank truck rollover crash kills one in Lowell, police say

The Lake County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office responded about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to the scene of the crash, where a semitrailer had crashed into the truck Knip was driving and a pickup truck, police said.

As the tank truck and pickup truck were doing roadway shoulder maintenance on an outside northbound lane, the semi was traveling north in the same lane and failed to yield the right-of-way while making changing lanes, police said.

The semi then struck the two other vehicles, causing the tank trunk Kimp was driving to roll over into a ditch.

The semi driver suffered injuries and was transported to Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. The pickup driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Both the tank truck and pickup truck had activated their flashing hazard lights as the tank tuck sprayed tar on the rumble strips while the pickup truck drove 75 feet behind. They were traveling at reduced speeds, police said.

The Lowell Fire Department, Lake County CSI and Lake County Hazmat also responded to the crash Tuesday.

