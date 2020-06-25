$1 million granted for local COVID-19 relief initiative

PORTER COUNTY — United Way of Porter County will receive a $1 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
The local organization will use the grant to support basic needs and mental health nonprofits serving Porter County residents, according to a release from United Way of Porter County.
The grant was made possible in collaboration with Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways.
“Even before this crisis, we knew that 25% of families in Porter County were not able to make ends meet, despite working,” said Ron Donahue, board chair for United Way of Porter County. “Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even direr. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19.”
Those who qualify to benefit from the funds include nonprofit 501(c)3 or equivalent organizations that are presently servicing Porter County residents with a program that meets the grant requirements.
The first phase of the grant process is open to nonprofits assisting residents with basic needs and the second phase will open in the fall to mental health services.
Starting Thursday, United Way of Porter County will start accepting applications from local human and social service nonprofits. Those interested should visit United Way of Porter County’s website, unitedwaypc.org/erigrant, for instructions.
