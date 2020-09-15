 Skip to main content
1 more COVID-19 death, 49 additional cases reported in NWI
Indianapolis coronavirus testing

A medical worker talks with a customer at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site last month in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

Northwest Indiana saw one additional COVID-19 death and 49 new cases Tuesday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 20 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,235.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 309 in Lake County, up one, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and Monday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 37 positive cases for a total of 9,939. Porter County had five more cases, bringing its total to 1,955. LaPorte County saw four new cases, for a total of 1,328. Newton County's case total increased by three, bringing its total to 162.

Jasper County saw no new cases, leaving its total at 372.

ISDH reported 758 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 107,229. New cases were reported Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 1,754 people recovered.

A total of 1,254,731 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.2% cumulative positive rate and a 4.8% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 2 and 8.

Overall, 1,756,019 tests have been administered between Feb. 26 and Sunday.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6%; LaPorte County, 3.7%; Jasper County, 3.2%; Porter County, 3.1%; and Newton County, 0.8%.

ISDH reported 90,613 tested in Lake County, 27,387 in Porter County, 20,157 in LaPorte County, 5,599 in Jasper County and 1,627 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 16 and Monday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

