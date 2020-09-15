1 more COVID-19 death, 49 additional cases reported in NWI

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana saw one additional COVID-19 death and 49 new cases Tuesday, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The state saw 20 additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,235.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 309 in Lake County, up one, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County, and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 5 and Monday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 37 positive cases for a total of 9,939. Porter County had five more cases, bringing its total to 1,955. LaPorte County saw four new cases, for a total of 1,328. Newton County's case total increased by three, bringing its total to 162.