1 more COVID-19 death, 68 new cases reported in Region

One additional COVID-19-related death was reported Friday in Lake County as the Region saw more than 60 new cases and Indiana's case total surpassed 66,000 total, data showed.

The Region saw 68 new confirmed cases overall, while Indiana saw over 910 additional cases, according to updated health statistics provided Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Death totals across the Region included 267 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were 19 new deaths statewide Friday, bringing the state's total to 2,765. New deaths were reported between June 25 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 200 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was listed as probable.