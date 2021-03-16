1 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI, health officials report

That total included 49,146 in Lake County, up 32; 16,480 in Porter County, up 14; 9,945 in LaPorte County, up five; 3,237 in Jasper County, up four; and 977 in Newton County, up two, following corrections.

A total of 568 new cases were added across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 673,528. Newly recorded cases were reported between Nov. 13 and Monday.

The Porter County Health Department listed four patients hospitalized and 16,034 people recovered.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,330 cases, up nine from the previous day, and 36,357 tested. Lansing had 3,054 cases, up five, and 29,150 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 4.3% in Lake County, down from 4.4% the day before; 4.2% in Porter County, up from 4.1%; 4.4% in LaPorte County, up from 4.1%; 4.3% in Newton County, down from 4.8%; and 5.3% in Jasper County, down from 6.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.