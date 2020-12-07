1 more reported dead from COVID-19 in LaPorte County

New cases were reported between Nov. 18 and Sunday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 2,321 cases, up 19 from Sunday, and 23,368 tests. Lansing had 2,135 cases, up 38, and 17,953 tests, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 8,724 people recovered.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 17.9% in Lake County, up from 17.7% the day before; 15% in Porter county, down from 15.1%; 13.1% in LaPorte County, up from 13%; 19.2% in Newton County, down from 21.2%; and 19.7% in Jasper County, up from 18.4%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

Across Indiana, the positivity rates were at a 13.8% seven-day rate, up from 13.6% the day before, and a 7.6% cumulative rate for all tests, no change. The positivity rates reflect Nov. 24-30.

ISDH reported 2,323,969 individuals tested in Indiana, and a total of 4,614,540 tests taken, including repeat tests for unique individuals.