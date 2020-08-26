1 new COVID-19 death, 78 additional cases reported in Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and 78 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Wednesday.

Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals included 293 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between June 25 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 218 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 55 positive cases for a total of 8,799. Porter County had 14 more cases, bringing its total to 1,621. LaPorte County saw five new cases, for a total of 1,127.

Jasper County added four new cases, for a total of 306. Newton County saw one additional case, bringing its total at 134.

ISDH reported 971 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 89,359. New cases were reported between Aug. 14 and Tuesday.