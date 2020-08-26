1 new COVID-19 death, 79 additional cases reported in Northwest Indiana

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, and 79 new cases were added in the Region, health officials said Wednesday.
Northwest Indiana's Wednesday death totals included 293 in Lake County, 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between June 25 and Tuesday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 218 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 55 positive cases for a total of 8,799. Porter County had 14 more cases, bringing its total to 1,621. LaPorte County saw five new cases, for a total of 1,127.
Jasper County added four new cases, for a total of 306. Newton County saw one additional case, bringing its total at 134.
ISDH reported 971 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 89,359. New cases were reported between Aug. 14 and Tuesday.
The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.
A total of 1,022,537 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.8% cumulative positive rate and a 5.2% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 12 to 19.
The Region's seven-day positive rates included Lake County, 6.54%; Porter County, 5.71%; LaPorte County, 5.17%; Jasper County, 4.78%; and Newton County, 1.44%.
ISDH reported 77,770 tested in Lake County, 22,374 in Porter County, 16,976 in LaPorte County, 4,588 in Jasper County and 1,227 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 4 and Tuesday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.