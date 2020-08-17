You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 more cases reported in the Region
breaking urgent

1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 more cases reported in the Region

{{featured_button_text}}
The latest on coronavirus cases, deaths

A health care worker bags a sample May 4 during a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at East Chicago Central High School.

 John Luke, file, The Times

The Region saw one new COVID-19 death in Lake County and over 100 more cases Monday, as the state added nearly another 600 cases, health officials reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,926, following corrections to the previous day's total.

The Region's Monday death totals included 284 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 12 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 209 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 76 positive cases for a total of 8,171. Porter County had 19 more cases, bringing its total to 1,479. LaPorte County saw 10 new cases, for a total of 1,010.

Jasper County added one case for a total of 272. Newton County's case count remained at 122.

ISDH reported 603 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 81,006. New cases were reported between Aug. 8 and Sunday.

The Porter County Health Department listed two patients hospitalized and 1,130 people recovered.

Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.

The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported 815 cases and 14 deaths.

The Gary Health Department reported Friday 1,229 positive COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Monday: Portage Township, 544, up six; Center Township, 416, up eight; Westchester Township, 146, up four; Union Township, 77, no change; Washington Township, 74, no change; Liberty Township, 72, no change; Porter Township, 45, no change; Boone Township, 27, up one; Pleasant Township, 26, no change; Morgan Township, 24, no change; Jackson Township, 19, no change; and Pine Township, nine, no change.

Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Monday had 202 inmates and 110 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 106 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 914,633 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 8.9% total positive rate and 8.1% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Aug. 4 to 10.

The Region's seven-day positive rates included Jasper County, 10%; Lake County, 9.4%; Newton County, 8.7%; Porter County, 6.4%; and LaPorte County, 5.3%.

ISDH reported 70,954 tested in Lake County, 20,027 in Porter County, 15,397 in LaPorte County, 4,159 in Jasper County and 1,105 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 23 and Sunday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood slowly re-opens amid global crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts