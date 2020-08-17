1 new COVID-19 death, over 100 more cases reported in the Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Region saw one new COVID-19 death in Lake County and over 100 more cases Monday, as the state added nearly another 600 cases, health officials reported.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported six new deaths statewide, bringing Indiana's total to 2,926, following corrections to the previous day's total.

The Region's Monday death totals included 284 in Lake County, 41 in Porter County, 30 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 12 and Sunday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 209 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 76 positive cases for a total of 8,171. Porter County had 19 more cases, bringing its total to 1,479. LaPorte County saw 10 new cases, for a total of 1,010.

Jasper County added one case for a total of 272. Newton County's case count remained at 122.