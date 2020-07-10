1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state surpasses 50,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional death related to COVID-19 was reported in Lake County Friday, while statewide, Indiana's total number of deaths inched closer to 3,000, and its confirmed cases exceeded 50,000.

Death totals stood at 248 for Lake County, 39 for Porter County, 27 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County, and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.

There were nine additional fatalities across the state Friday, bringing the death total to 2,555. New deaths were reported between July 3 and Thursday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 95 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the county's total to 5,432. Porter County added 22 cases, for a total of 830. LaPorte County added eight for a total of 605. Jasper saw eight new cases, bringing its total to 133. Newton County added one — its total was 100.