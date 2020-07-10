1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state surpasses 50,000 cases

One additional death related to COVID-19 was reported in Lake County Friday, while statewide, Indiana's total number of deaths inched closer to 3,000, and its confirmed cases exceeded 50,000.
Death totals stood at 248 for Lake County, 39 for Porter County, 27 for LaPorte County, 10 for Newton County, and two for Jasper County, the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments reported.
There were nine additional fatalities across the state Friday, bringing the death total to 2,555. New deaths were reported between July 3 and Thursday, the state health department said. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County had 95 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the county's total to 5,432. Porter County added 22 cases, for a total of 830. LaPorte County added eight for a total of 605. Jasper saw eight new cases, bringing its total to 133. Newton County added one — its total was 100.
ISDH reported 748 new coronavirus cases across the state during the 24-hour reporting period, which brought Indiana's total to 50,300. New cases were reported Thursday, state officials said.
Lake County community totals were not available Friday. Health officials did not immediately clarify why. Of the county's total positive cases, 434 were at long-term care facilities. Residents of those facilities accounted for 118 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 562 cases, an increase of 15 from its last report. Its death total was 14.
The city of Gary reported Wednesday 823 positive COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Tuesday: Portage Township, 327, up nine; Center Township, 230, up six; Westchester Township, 64, up two; Washington Township, 57, no change; Liberty Township, 37, up one; Union Township, 36, no change; Boone Township, 18, no change; Porter Township, 21, up three; Morgan Township, 16, up one; Pleasant Township, 13, no change; Pine Township, seven, no change; and Jackson Township, four, no change.
The Porter County Health Department reported Friday two patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 681 people had recovered.
Total deaths in Porter County included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Union Township, one; and Liberty Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility reported Friday 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 185 inmates and 97 staff had recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 550,562 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus as of Friday, with a 9.1% positive rate.
ISDH reported 44,180 tested in Lake County, 10,955 in Porter County, 8,531 in LaPorte County, 2,654 in Jasper County and 751 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between April 30 and Thursday.
ISDH will host a free drive-thru clinic from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and Monday to Friday at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
