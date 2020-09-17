 Skip to main content
1 new COVID-19 death reported in Porter County; Lake County tops 10,000 cases
alert urgent

Virus Outbreak Indiana

A medical worker pushes a cart for a customer to place a COVID-19 sample into a container at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, May 22 in Indianapolis. 

 Associated Press

One additional COVID-19 death and 94 new cases were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, setting a new landmark for Lake County: more than 10,000 confirmed cases total.

The state saw six additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,253, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 312 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to statistics from ISDH and local health departments.

One of the new deaths statewide was occurred in Porter County. New deaths were reported between Sept. 2 and Wednesday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.

Lake County added 57 positive cases for a total of 10,013. Porter County added 23 cases, bringing its total to 1,986. LaPorte County had an additional 12 cases, upping its total to 1,348.

Jasper and Newton counties both added one new case, for totals of 373 and 164, respectively.

ISDH reported 850 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 108,646. New cases were reported between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Porter County Health Department listed seven patients hospitalized and 1,754 people recovered.

A total of 1,269,650 people in Indiana had been tested for the coronavirus, with a 6.1% cumulative positive rate and a 4.5% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects Sept. 4 to 10.

Overall, 1,788,208 tests had been administered between Feb. 26 and Tuesday.

The Region's seven-day positive rates for known cases included Lake County, 5.5%; LaPorte County, 3.8%; Porter County, 3.5%; Jasper County, 2.8%; and Newton County, 0.5%.

ISDH reported 91,499 tested in Lake County, 27,565 in Porter County, 20,327 in LaPorte County, 5,638 in Jasper County and 1,648 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between March 29 and Wednesday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/about-idoc/idoc-facility-covid-19-statistics.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Concerned about COVID-19?

