1 new COVID-19 death reported in Porter County; Lake County tops 10,000 cases

One additional COVID-19 death and 94 new cases were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, setting a new landmark for Lake County: more than 10,000 confirmed cases total.

The state saw six additional deaths in total, bringing the death tally to 3,253, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.

Northwest Indiana's death totals stood at 312 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County, according to statistics from ISDH and local health departments.

One of the new deaths statewide was occurred in Porter County. New deaths were reported between Sept. 2 and Wednesday.

All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health listed another 225 deaths as having COVID-19 as a probable cause, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was in the probable category, county officials said.