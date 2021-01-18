1 shot to death at Hammond apartment building

HAMMOND — A person was shot to death at an apartment building associated with suspected drug activity early Monday at Rimbach Street and State Line Avenue, police said.

The male, whose age and residence Hammond police did not immediately disclose, was found dead when officers arrived shortly after 10 a.m., Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Police responded about 10:10 a.m. to the apartment building, in the first block of Rimbach Street, for a report of a person shot. The person died at the scene, Kellogg said.

At the scene, officers taped off an area encompassing several homes just south of a Luke Gas Station at 5105 State Line Road.

Several police vehicles lined Rimbach Street while officers investigated the shooting.

The address police responded to is the same one where 44-year-old Montral Miller, a resident of the building, was stabbed to death on Thanksgiving night, Kellogg said.

Kellogg said additional details about the shooting were not immediately available. He said more information would be released as the investigation progresses.