1 transported to hospital from kitchen fire, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — One person was transported to a local hospital from the scene of a fire inside a home Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the 4300 block of Stewart Court for a report of a gas leak from a kitchen appliance, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

At the scene, crews found a stove had caught fire, Serna said.

Fire crews contained the flames within about 45 minutes after arriving. Smoke and fire damages were contained to the stove and kitchen area, Serna said.

NIPSCO crews also arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later to repair the gas leak, Serna said.

The person was transported by family members to St. Catherine Hospital for possible burn treatment, Serna said. Their condition was unknown. It was not clear whether that person suffered burns in the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing as of Monday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.